PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight south of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue.
Police confirmed the crash involved two vehicles and at least one person was pronounced dead.
Police closed 43rd Avenue just south of Cactus Road between Poinsettia Drive and Cholla Street for the investigation.
Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the wreck.
No further details were released.