1 killed in fiery crash on Loop 202 in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead after a fiery crash on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain in east Mesa. It happened just before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Main Street/Apache Trail.
🡕 Map: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Main Street (which become Apache Trail as you head east
According to the Department of Public Safety, a car went up the embankment, slammed into the wall, and then burst into flames. The fire and smoke were visible on an ADOT traffic camera in the area. Witnesses said the car was going about 80 mph when it crashed, DPS told Arizona's Family. Ground and aerial video from the scene showed the mangled wreckage.
Arizona's Family viewer Roger Fell was in the area moments after the crash. He sent us video he recorded of the fire.
No other details about the wreck were immediately available, but DPS said the fire department confirmed that one person was killed.
The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Broadway Road for less than two hours. The roadway reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.
