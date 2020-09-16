PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Phoenix early Wednesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. a couple of blocks east of 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Our crew on the scene says McDowell Road is closed in both directions.
Drone video from the scene shows the wrecked car against a pole in the median. It was sitting parallel to the crosswalk on McDowell Road.
McDowell will be closed in both directions between 32nd and 36th streets while police conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation. While 32nd Street is open, drivers cannot turn east on to McDowell Road.
