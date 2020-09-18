PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving two vehicles left one person dead on eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix late Thursday night.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before midnight on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue. Details weren't released on how the crash happened, but DPS said one person was killed. That person's name has not been released.
Eastbound I-10 was closed at 67th Avenue for several hours but reopened just before 4 a.m.
