1 killed in crash on EB I-10 outside Phoenix

NEAR PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One person was killed in a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 just outside Phoenix on the way to Tucson late Wednesday night. It happened at about 11:15 near Wild Horse Pass.
While police have not released any details, the Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatality and said a tribal member was involved. The Gila River Police Department is handling the investigation.
I-10 eastbound was closed with traffic being routed off at Queen Creek Road. There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound side of the freeway was not affected.