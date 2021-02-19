SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person was killed in a crash on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Friday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said just after midnight they were notified of a fire in the northbound lanes on the Loop 101 near Princess Drive.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle on fire. The vehicle appeared to have either struck a pole or tree, or a combination of both. DPS said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the Raintree on and off ramps were closed due to the crash, but since has reopened.
No other details were released on the cause of the crash or if impairment is a factor.
UPDATE - The Raintree Drive off-ramp (from L-101 NB (Pima) has reopened. #L101 #Scottsdale #aztraffic https://t.co/KkuUjPMKY5— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 19, 2021