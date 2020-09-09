PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Phoenix late Tuesday night.
The crash happened just before midnight near Seventh Street and Roeser Road.
According to Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, crews found two overturned vehicles at the scene. Three people -- a 20-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 38-year-old man -- were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Keller said the fourth person, an adult man whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No information on the cause of the crash has been released.
