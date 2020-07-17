GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving a forklift sent one person to the hospital in Glendale early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. near 67th and Grand Avenues.
Sgt. Randy Stewart said an SUV crashed into a flatbed truck that was carrying a forklift. The forklift became dislodged and landed on the SUV. Two people were in the SUV and one of them was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused the area to be closed, but it has since reopened.
Stewart said the crash is still under investigation and officers are working to determine if speed or impairment were factors.