PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Loop 202 South Mountain in Phoenix Saturday morning. It happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at 17th Avenue.
According to Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department, one of the cars in the two-vehicle wreck caught fire and was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. He said the person in that car was pronounced dead at the scene.
ADOT tweeted a photo of the fire, which spewed a column of back smoke into the air, and said the wreck was blocking all lanes. A live ADOT camera at 17th Avenue showed traffic merging down to one lane and slowly getting by on the right shoulder. The traffic backup was significant.
No other injuries were reported.
DPS will be handling the investigation.