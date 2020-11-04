CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead after an early morning wreck involving a motorcycle and a car in Chandler. It happened Wednesday in the area of Queen Creek and Price roads.
According to the Chandler Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital where they died. It’s not clear if the victim was on the motorcycle or in the car.
Police are working to piece together the moments leading up to the crash. Traffic restrictions will be in place until the on-scene portion of the investigation is complete. Chandler PD expects those restrictions to be in place until later this morning.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as we learn more about what happened.