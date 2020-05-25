PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on I-17 in Phoenix early Monday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a vehicle hit two pedestrians on northbound I-17 at Indian School Road just before 3 a.m.
One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department. The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
DPS is investigating the crash and initially told Arizona's Family that this was a hit-and-run. Troopers clarified that the vehicle stopped at Camelback Road. Investigators are talking with the driver of that vehicle now.
The northbound lanes of I-17 are closed at Indian School Road while DPS investigates. All traffic is exiting at Indian School Road but can re-enter the freeway on the on-ramp. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.