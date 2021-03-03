GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One child was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash at a Walmart parking lot in Glendale Wednesday morning.
Police say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot near 51st and Northern Avenues.
Authorities in Glendale say when emergency crews arrived, they found a man and a woman along with two children who had been hit by a car in the parking lot. The two children were reportedly trapped under one of the vehicles.
The two children, ages 3 and 4, were critically injured. Family of the children confirmed to Arizona's Family that the 3-year-old girl was killed in the crash. The man suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. The woman was injured and was being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's not clear how this group is related.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed a black pickup truck that had driven over a curb in the parking lot onto the walkway. Three nearby vehicles had damage to them. One of those vehicles had rear damage and was also on the walkway.
Glendale authorities say the driver remained on the scene and is being cooperative. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, but will be investigated as is standard procedure. Charges may be pending.