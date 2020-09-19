MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A crash in Mesa Saturday morning has injured seven people, including some children.
Mesa Fire officials say the two-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning around 11:13 a.m. near University Drive and Lindsay Road in Mesa. Three adults and four children were injured.
According to Mesa fire, one of the adult patients was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and Mesa police are continuing to investigate.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.