PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family broke the story about a 29-year-old woman in a persistent vegetative state who raped and then gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare, the long-term care facility where she had been a resident since she was a toddler. Nobody at the facility knew she was pregnant.
Below is a timeline of significant developments in the investigation as it plays out. We will update it as events unfold.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: All of the stories related to the Hacienda HealthCare investigation]
[APP USERS: Click here to see the interactive timeline]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.