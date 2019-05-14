Actor and comedian Tim Conway, best known for his work on "The Carol Burnett Show," has died.
Conway was 85.
Conway's representative Howard Bragman told People magazine that the comedian died around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Los Angeles area after dealing with complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.
Conway won four Emmy Awards for his work on Carol Burnett's variety show.
"The Carol Burnett Show" aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.
Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on "Coach" and "30 Rock."
Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as "The Apple Dumpling Gang."
(3) comments
Of course what I meant by crass was obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
One of if not the greatest comedian ever. What I really liked about him he never had to stoop to being crass and swearing as so many comedians need to do.
You said it well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.