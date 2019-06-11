Recently, there's been some alarming news about the food we consume here in the U.S.
First, a commonly used weedkiller found in everything from cereal to beer contains chemicals linked to cancer. Then, several recent studies linked processed foods to inflammation, disease and early death. They include not only "ultra-processed" foods" like chips, sweets and fast food but also breads, processed meats, jarred sauces and frozen meals.
At a time when people are finding how much diet affects our health and autoimmune diseases seem more common than ever, some are turning to food for medicine.
That is Chef Aurore de Beauduy and restaurateur Roman Yasinsky's mission with their new restaurant Sapiens Paleo Kitchen.
Just opened in February, Sapiens combines French cuisine with the paleo diet nutrition principles - a dietary plan based on foods similar to what might have been eaten during the Paleolithic era 10,000 years ago. It includes high quality meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds and avoids foods that became common when farming emerged like dairy, legumes and grains.
Over the years, working in the food service business and operating French restaurant Vogue Bistro Surprise, both Beauduy and Yasinsky witnessed a growing trend of customers requesting nutrient-dense, toxin-free foods. And they both dealt with their own health issues including thyroid deficiencies, chronic gastritis and acid reflux disease.
They spent several years researching and came to the realization that their problems were caused by nutrition rather than genetic predisposition. They found changing to a paleo lifestyle improved their health and helped manage their weight without taking any medications prescribed by doctors in conventional medicine.
With high-quality meats and bread made from tubers, they are hoping to start the trend of restaurants offering people healthy options that will promote good health and weight management. And they are starting a meal delivery service June 20th.
10411 E McDowell Mt Ranch Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 771-5123
Tuesday-Saturday 4PM-10PM
Sunday & Monday – Closed
