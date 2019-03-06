Robin Sewell here with Arizona Highways TV. This weekend on the show we travel up to Northern Arizona to visit Lee's Ferry and the Lonely Dell Ranch and we talk to a famed Navajo photographer on what drives him to create art.
This weekend, our schedule has changed for our viewers who watch us on CBS 5 in Phoenix. Because of NFL football, we won't be on during our regularly scheduled time at 4:30 on Sundays. Set your DVR instead. It'll air at 6am on Monday, April 12th.
Here is the full schedule for this weekend's show:
PHOENIX:
3TV: Saturday at 8:30 pm
CBS 5: Monday at 6:00 am
TUCSON:
FOX: Saturday at 6:00 am
MY18: Sunday at 9:30 am
YUMA:
NBC: Sunday at 4:30 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.