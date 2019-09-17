We are not alone! We are actually a complex ecosystem made up of human cells and about three pounds of bacteria. The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms called the microbiota and the two million genes they carry are called the microbiome.
Humans evolved together with bacteria, we were foragers, so we ate grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, fruits and vegetables all of which are high in fiber. The fiber is what feeds the bacteria and keeps them plentiful.
In 2008 the National Institute of Health launched the Human Microbiome Project which was inspired by the Human Genome Project. In 2012 a landmark paper was published in the prestigious science journal Nature detailing the microbiome. What this research tells us is the microbiome influences our health in immeasurable ways.
Did you know there is only a cell wall and a mucus lining in our gut to protect us from disease? What we feed it matters! Our food choices either maintain its integrity or wreaks havoc on it.
The way we eat can force extinction of these beneficial strains of bacteria which is troublesome for our health. The diversity of the microbiome is a hallmark of health. It brings strength to our immune system and protects our health. One of the best things you can do for your health is to nourish your gut microbiome.
The first thing to consider is how to increase the number and amount of good bacteria in your gut. We do that by eating foods that are probiotic, meaning they boost the number of beneficial bacteria.
First, probiotic foods are live cultured yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles (NOT made with vinegar), tempeh, miso, sourdough bread made with sourdough starter, and certain cheeses like Camembert, Parmigiano Reggiano, Gouda, Parmesan, Cheddar and cottage cheese (check on the label for live and active cultures). Adding probiotics through food should be the first step to nourishing your gut. Some of these foods are an acquired taste but the benefits are so great for your health I recommend you experiment and find some that work for you.
Most often we are given a “probiotic supplement” to take with little or no nutritional advice. I recommend exercising caution when choosing a supplement as many of the cheaper brands may contain mostly dead bacteria strains which will do you no good. You want to choose one that has live strains in them and as many different strains as you can find, not just a large amount of a couple of strains. Talk to your doctor or a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist about which one is best for you.
Second, add prebiotic foods. We can take all the probiotics in the world but if we aren’t adding foods that are prebiotic we are starving our bacteria. Prebiotics are nondigestible foods that feed the healthy bacteria in our gut. They aren’t microbes but they feed the microbes, increasing the function of the healthy gut bacteria by making something called short chain fatty acids which are really beneficial for our immune system. Some examples of prebiotic foods are vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, asparagus, legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, black beans and navy beans, fruits such as cherries, peaches, kiwi, pomegranate, cranberries, mango, mushrooms, whole grains, tea including green, black and oolong and dark chocolate, 70% cacao.
A good analogy of gut bacteria is to think of them as competing sports teams. The team (good or bad bacteria) that is fed the best has a competitive edge. Research has shown us that the proportion of sugar, fat and fiber in the foods we eat will determine which bacteria become dominant. If you are eating a diet high in processed foods, saturated fat and sugar you will be feeding the bad bacteria. A diet with a foundation in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes and healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil will nourish your good bacteria and give you good health.
Good health and a strong immune system start in the gut. There isn’t a pill that can fix this problem the solution is found in what you eat. If you don’t know where to start seek the advice of a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.