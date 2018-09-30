PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - School districts across the state appear to have an easier time filling open teacher positions this year, when compared to last year. But the news is not all positive for districts that are looking for candidates with teaching degrees, and for districts that need to fill special ed spots. That is according to a CBS 5 Investigates survey sent to every school district in Arizona.
"I would say the trend is similar to the last couple of years in that, during the summer, the well is dry," said Justin Wing, who is the director of Human Resources for the Washington Elementary School District.
Wing says his district has nine open teaching positions. Eight of them are special ed positions. Those positions require someone with an education degree.
Washington Elementary and many other districts that responded to the CBS 5 Investigates survey reported that they are increasingly relying on alternatively certified teachers, which are certified by the state department of education, but not graduates of college education programs.
"Now, our challenge is supporting these individuals who, some have never been in a classroom before," said Wing.
Roughly 40 districts responded to the CBS 5 survey. They totaled 200 open positions, as of last week. Many districts reported having zero openings. Others reported dozens of openings.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Diane Douglas, says she believes the recently-funded teacher raises will have an effect on the state's shortage.
"I have to believe this is going to help the situation for our teachers," said Douglas.
Douglas says the extra money may also show educators that they are appreciated.
During her tenure, Douglas says she took part in 60 town halls at schools across the state. She said teachers and parents relayed the need to for increased teacher compensation.
It may take years for the number of teachers with college degrees in education to increase, because there are fewer students taking part in those programs at the state's universities. But Wing says the raises have already helped with teacher retention. Some teachers who were planning to retire are, staying on instead. The raises will increase their retirement packages, so they have an incentive to stay.
