After being closed for more than a month, Talking Stick Resort has another reopen date, one it hopes to keep.
The resort said on Monday it plans to be back open for business on Sept. 24 around noon. Officials said the "necessary repairs" were made to the electrical system and other areas of the resort.
"We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time, as we made the decision early on to only reopen the property after ensuring quality work was completed, verified and authorized by qualified agencies," Talking Stick Resort said in a statement.
The resort has been closed since Aug. 11 when a powerful monsoon storm knocked out the power and caused massive flooding. The entire property had to be evacuated.
Talking Stick Resort has had a hard time figuring out when it would be able to reopen.
Talking Stick Resort had initially planned to open on Aug. 19 but that was scrapped when officials released they needed more time to complete the repairs and replace equipment.
The resort then said two weeks ago it would remain closed through September.
With the casino and resort opening on Sept. 24, it'll be open for its fall concert series which starts on Sept. 30.
