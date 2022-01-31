NEAR LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say the man who killed two people while driving the wrong way on Loop 303 last week had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal definition of impaired. According to investigators Fabian Javier Grimaldo, 21, was driving a pickup truck north in the southbound lanes of Loop 303 early Friday morning and slammed head-on into an SUV.
Public court documents say a Department of Public Safety trooper noted several signs of impairment while giving Grimaldo a field sobriety test. She also smelled alcohol on his breath. Investigators say Grimaldo was taken to a hospital, where bloodwork put his BAC at 0.238. That’s above the legal threshold for a potential charge of Super Extreme DUI. It’s not clear if Grimaldo has a history of DUI. There are no prior arrests or convictions listed on his initial court paperwork.
The driver of the SUV, 61-year-old Brian Vaughn of Surprise, died at the scene. Grimaldo’s passenger, 21-year-old Joaquin Santiago Ruiz, died on the way to the hospital.
Court documents show a secured appearance bond of $200,000 for Grimaldo. He will be subject to electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions, as well as alcohol and drug testing.