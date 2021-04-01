SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The optometrist Eyes on Hayden optical boutique in Scottsdale says theft is rampant in the business, and while one pair of glasses may not be enough to put someone behind bars, it can add up to a lot of money when thieves start making the rounds.
It is a plain as day, surveillance footage of a woman coming into the shop, frantically looking and checking everything out. The owner, Dr. Candria Krywko, says the woman said she wanted to buy a pair of 700 dollar frames, and when the doctor went to grab a piece of paper to write her name down, she grabs the frames right in front of the security camera and puts them under her arm and later in her purse.
She was quick to walk, telling the doctor she'd be back tomorrow with a prescription. Now Dr. Krywko wants to see the thief caught for her and the other businesses she knows this woman has hit.
"At the end of the day, we are a very small community, and we talk, and the first thing I did was call a neighboring business and was surprised to learn she had visited them an hour and a half prior to my practice and while she was there, she named another neighboring business. So she is making her rounds, so hopefully, with the video footage and the viewers, somebody will recognize her and call it in," said Dr. Candria Krywko.