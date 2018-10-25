SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A manhunt is underway for a man who was found sleeping on a floor in a Surprise home.
It happened on Oct. 24 at a home near Bullard Avenue and Cactus Road.
Surprise police say the homeowner confronted the man who was sleeping on her living room floor. The man then began pacing around the house, which the victim recorded on her cell phone. The suspect then grabbed her keys off the table and stole her vehicle.
The homeowner was not injured.
The stolen vehicle was found several hours later in Phoenix.
Police were able to identify the suspect as Brandon Monaghan.
Surprise Police Department is asking anyone with information on Monaghan’s whereabouts to please call 623-222-TIPS or e-mail CrimeTips@Surpriseaz.gov. When calling, please reference incident #181005311. If spotted, do not attempt to confront or contact Monaghan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.