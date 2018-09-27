SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Millie and Barry Blackstone make a lot of house calls to their Sun City neighbors.
"That's what I do," said Millie Blackstone. "I tell everybody I take care of people. It's automatic."
Millie is a retired nurse who found that many of the seniors in her community need a ride to the doctor, help with their medications, even some groceries every now and then.
Every week, the Blackstones reach out to help neighbors in need.
"We get more out of it than we give," said Barry Blackstone. "God has blessed us above and beyond what we should have been blessed, so its incumbent on us to help other people."
Patricia Wisniewski has seen what a difference the Blackstones are making, so they reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to the caring couple that lives down the block.
"They do it when they see a need," said Wisniewski. "No one really asks them to do it. They see someone struggling, and they jump in and step up."
Earlier this week, Wisniewski returned the favor to Pay It Forward to the Blackstones and give them $500.
"I reached out to Channel 5 to Pay It Forward for all the things you do," Wisniewski told the Blackstones. "You guys are just so wonderful, so on behalf of our community and Channel 5, here is $500."
"As we're all getting older, we just need to help one another," said Millie Blackstone.
