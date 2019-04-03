PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A week after David Stringer resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives, investigators released more documents that reveal his interactions with people in his district.
In the 181-page report, several people detailed their experiences with the politician. Some described him as "combative" or "militant."
According to the documents, Rosemary Agneessens, an educator in Prescott, met with Stringer in 2014, when he was a candidate for the Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) Governing Board. She said at one point during the conversation, Stringer intimated that the focus of school funding should be for "elite students" and that "public schools should deal with 'Mexicans' and special ed students because they will never contribute to their communities or economy.
On another occasion within the last two years, Agneessens met with Stringer at his legislative office at PUSD. According to the documents, Stringer began talking about his internship at ASU Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, where he was working in a third and fourth grade English Language Learning (ELL). In the report, he says he enjoyed working with ELL students and said, "I like being a daddy figure for the little girls when they sit on my lap."
