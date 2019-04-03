Click here for updates on this story
Kansas City (KSHB) -- A Kansas City Cold Storage truck bound for Springfield, Missouri, was stolen Wednesday morning outside a loading dock.
The truck thief proceeded to lead police on a winding chase for several hours before he was apprehended without incident near North 110th Street and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to a spokesman for KC Cold Storage, the truck driver pulled out from an underground warehouse in the 8200 block of East 23rd Street with a payload of cookie dough around 8 a.m.
The driver parked next to his personal vehicle and hopped out to retrieve some personal items, leaving the KC Cold Storage truck running with the keys in it.
That’s when the thief stole the refridgerated truck.
The driver followed in his personal vehicle and called police.
Parkville police initiated a chase, which crossed the state line several times. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the chase.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to deploy stop sticks to disable the vehicle, but otherwise weren’t actively involved in the chase.
The truck's front tires were flattened by stop sticks before it came to a halt with 17 law enforcement vehicles in pursuit.
One person was taken into custody.KC Cold Storage dispatched a different truck to take another batch of cookie dough to Springfield.
