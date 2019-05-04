PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --
Capt. Rob McDade
Technical rescue teams have successfully reached the bottom of the trail with the injured hiker. Crews were dispatched just before 2pm this afternoon for reports of a 27-year-old hiker who was experiencing lower back pain with associated heat related symptoms. When firefighters reached the hiker approximately 1/3 the way up the Echo Canyon Trail, they determined she would need a technical rescue to get her off the mountain. TRT members used a rope system rescue to get her to a less steep area on the mountain. From there, she was packaged up into the “big wheel” for the rest of the way down the mountain. Once they were at the main trailhead, the hiker went to the hospital with a hiking companion, refusing transport in an ambulance that was on scene.
