PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- While the national sports scene has slowed down, the Scottsdale Open wrapped up on May 14 at Talking Stick Resort, awarding first-time winner, Zach Smith, in front of no fans.
"Yeah it's awesome I mean this is my first professional victory," Smith said. "I just turned pro in August, so it's really cool to do it in a field like this and on a stage like this."
Zach Smith shot a final-round 62 to win by three shots with a 54-hole score of 18 under par. Smith did so against veteran PGA Tour players.
"It tells me that I’m working on the right stuff and getting on the right track here, just putting in the work putting and it's paying off now," Smith said.
Smith is now $20,000 dollars richer and won against the odds. According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Smith was a 500 to one long shot winner at the start of the tournament.
"It's awesome, it's hard to put into words right now, I'm still in shock a little bit," Smith said.
Smith's plans to celebrate do sound fitting for the times. "We'll see, we'll celebrate social distancing, you know, 6 feet apart of course," Smith said.
Regarding other sports in the Valley, Gov. Doug Ducey has said that professional sports can resume on Friday without any fans.