SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Luke Hagerty has been told a lot lately that his story could end up as movie. It might have to be a sequel. In 2002, Disney released the "The Rookie." It was the story about high school science teacher Jim Morris, who was encouraged by his high school team to make a baseball comeback at 35 years old.
Hagerty is 37.
He just signed with the Chicago Cubs after not throwing a professional pitch for 12 seasons.
"As much as I would like to hypothetically turn into something like that," said Hagerty at his Scottsdale X2 Athletic Performance Training Center. "I feel like I'm pretty far away from being able to pitch in the Big Leagues. I've still got work to do."
The Defiance, Ohio native was drafted in the first round by the Cubs in 2002. He had a strong rookie season in Boise. An elbow injury cost him the next two years and when Hagerty returned to the mound he had a hard time finding his mojo.
"It's very difficult for your body and brain to understand why this is happening," said Haggerty. "I had other things I needed to work on. But throwing I usually do pretty good at that. It was just gone. It was very weird."
Baseball has a term for this. It's called "the yips."
Hagerty couldn't throw the ball over the plate. He saw sports psychologists and went through crazy training exercises on side fields. At the end of his rope, Hagerty walked away from baseball in 2008.
"I don't want to brush it under the table," said Hagerty about his struggles. "I think it's important. There's so many people that have it, anxiety. A lot of people are even scared to say, 'I have a problem.' I feel like if I would have said something in the beginning maybe it wouldn't have got so bad."
Hagerty says teams have come a long way in recent years to help their players. He doesn't want to dwell too much on his past struggles because there's so much more to the story. In the past 12 years, he's started a family, gotten his degree from ASU and started training athletes in Scottsdale.
A crazy thing happened as he studied new techniques for training baseball players.
"For me to give the best service to my clients, I needed to figure this out," said Hagerty. "It was never about the end goal of putting on a uniform again."
Hagerty's velocity climbed into the high 90s.
"They made a movie once about something similar to this and he was 35. He (Luke) is 37," said Rex Gonzalez, Luke's business partner. "When you can throw 98, you've still got it, especially from the left side. Once I saw the velocity that he had I said, 'hey bud, you should really consider doing this.'"
At Driveline Pro Day in Washington, with 19 MLB organizations on hand, Hagerty shined. His stuff was as good as advertised. The former first-round pick of the Cubs resigned with his old team.
"I'm proud of how I've been able to use my knowledge and apply it," said Hagerty. "Just to have the chance to do this is unreal."
He's easing back into pro ball. Hagerty wasn't on hand when pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in Mesa. Whether the story goes to Hollywood or not, Hagerty is focused on his process.
