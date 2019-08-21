PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Verna Swope Martin watches every D-backs game on television. Until Wednesday, she never went to Chase Field to see a game in person.
A few weeks ago, my staff learned about a very special resident of the AZ Pioneers Home in Prescott. Verna Swope Martin is 101 years old, and one of @Dbacks biggest fans. She watches every game on TV, but has never been to Chase Field. My team worked w/ @Dbacks to change that. pic.twitter.com/F7vSwL0hSy— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 21, 2019
Verna got word a few weeks back that she would be attending the game with a government escort. Governor Doug Ducey brought the 101-year-old fan to the game, and Verna even got to meet the players.
Verna - Arizona welcomes you to Chase Field and your very first @Dbacks game! #101 @Luisgonzo20 @DHallDbacks @DbacksBaxter pic.twitter.com/3xqpy3XfCo— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 21, 2019
And @DBacks from @NickAhmed13 and @DPFreightTrain6 to @JakeLamb18 and @Luisgonzo20 lined up to greet her. What a great day and moment! Great job, guys. pic.twitter.com/hFBsCE1MVr— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 21, 2019
My office and the @DBacks had a special gift for Verna for when she arrived at @ChaseField for her first-ever game today. Thanks especially to @Luisgonzo20 @DHallDbacks @DbacksBaxter for making this day possible! pic.twitter.com/U6d6IgdHFv— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 21, 2019
The D-backs lost to the Rockies, but Verna had the moment of a lifetime.