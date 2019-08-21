First trip to Chase Field

101 years old Verna Swope Martin attends her first D-backs game on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Verna Swope Martin watches every D-backs game on television. Until Wednesday, she never went to Chase Field to see a game in person.

Verna got word a few weeks back that she would be attending the game with a government escort.  Governor Doug Ducey brought the 101-year-old fan to the game, and Verna even got to meet the players.

The D-backs lost to the Rockies, but Verna had the moment of a lifetime.  

 

