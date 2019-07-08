GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two players from the US Women's soccer team are from Arizona.
We caught up with the proud aunt of soccer player Jessica McDonald, who recently returned from France.
"Seeing her enthusiasm and her smile, it was like, that's my heart out there," said Lorraine Brown, the aunt of McDonald. "I was there for Chile, Sweden, Spain and France."
And what a ride it has been. McDonald grew up in Glendale and went to Kachina Elementary.
"She was amazing in track, basketball," said Brown. "She was the quarterback for the boys' football in grade school."
But soccer became her ticket. She even took her son along for the ride.
"When I went to LA in April, Jess said, 'I'm nervous, I don't know if I'm going to make the roster,'" Brown recalled. "And I said, 'You're going to make the roster, I've already got the ticket to France.'"
McDonald is one of two players from Arizona on the roster. Julie Ertz is the second.
The Arizona Soccer Association says that’s great for developing the sport in our state.
"When you look at the roster, 23 players on the roster, two are from Arizona. That is incredible when you look at other states," said Garret Cleverly of the Arizona Soccer Association. "California, Texas, New Jersey...traditional soccer areas. We are producing players at a world-class level. We've had a lot of representation at the World Cup."
On the day McDonald played int eh World Cup, Brown said she knows her humble niece will inspire a generation of young fans in Arizona.
"She started soccer at four and [would] go the wrong way kicking the ball. We always called her 'Wrong Way Jessica,'" said Brown. "And today, she played in the World Cup. So, perseverance is what she can teach a lot of young girls."
