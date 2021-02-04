SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Events around the world are a lot different this year due to COVID-19 including the Waste Management Phoenix Open (WMPO). The WMPO is going on from Feb. 1 until Feb. 7 in Scottsdale.
“Our players have missed you and the energy you bring to the PGA tour each week, and we are excited about the gradual return of fans to PGA Tour events, done in a safe and responsible manner. The well-being of all associated with the PGA Tour and the communities in which we play continues to be our No. 1 priority," said PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS
This year, only 5,000 guests will be allowed per day which is significantly lower than in years past in order to help mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19. For example, Saturday last year had 200,000 people alone. Once inside, PGA officials will help steer you clear from large groups while watching the players and creating opportunities for a six-foot distance.
Masks will be required while at the WMPO and you can expect to have your temperature checked at the gates along with a COVID-19 questionnaire.
Guests will also be required to present valid tickets when entering the tournament groups. This will be proven via a contactless admissions process.
Sanitization and handwashing will be encouraged throughout the open and guests are allowed to bring their own sanitizer from home.
Fans will also not be allowed to make any physical contact with the players - no fist-pumps, no high-fives and no autographs.
"The tournament will implement strict COVID safety protocols including, but certainly not limited to, the mandatory wearing of masks throughout the entire tournament grounds and thermal screening of every guest upon entry. The expansive, 192-acre, open-aired layout of TPC Scottsdale is conducive to social distancing, and combined with stringent COVID safety protocols in place, The Thunderbirds are confident we can conduct a safe and responsible tournament in February," said 2021 WMPO Tournament Chairman, Scott Jenkins.
