SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Waste Management Phoenix Open announced Monday they will be hosting limited fans for the 2021 tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament is scheduled for February 1st through February 7th at the Tournament Player's Club (TPC) in Scottsdale.
“As we announced earlier this year, the footprint for the 2021 tournament will be entirely different due to COVID-19,” said 2021 Tournament Chairman Scott Jenkins said. “But we always hoped to have some kind of presence at our iconic 16th hole with or even without our fans. After many discussions with the PGA TOUR and local health officials, we are moving forward with a plan to have limited spectators at the Waste Management Phoenix Open."
Part of the plan to allow limited fans will include a reconstructed area around the 16th hole that began at the end of November.
"Ultimately, if the decision is made by local health officials to allow spectators, it will be a small fraction of the normal capacity at TPC Scottsdale and not any different from what many other professional sports are currently allowing across the country. The health and safety of fans is our top priority. The 192-acre layout of TPC Scottsdale and the outdoor nature of the tournament is conducive to social distancing. We will implement COVID safety protocols not only on the 16th hole, but also throughout the entire tournament grounds in order to mitigate risk for the players, volunteers and limited fans."
Limited ticket packages for the 16th hole venue are on sale now to the public at WMPhoenixOpen.com. The decision to sell limited general admission tickets will be made in the next few weeks.