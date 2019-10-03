PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Only on Arizona’s Family, a story that will inspire you. Last football season, We introduced you to Adonis watt, the blind running back from Brophy College Preparatory.
Adonis is 100 percent blind and has been playing football since he was a little boy.
Ever since Adonis's story made national headlines, it's been a whirlwind of media interviews, guest speaker invitations and recognition everywhere.
Over the weekend, Adonis made his debut on the varsity football team in a big way.
"For those two hours that he's playing football and I'm looking at their backs and I see their numbers, that's the one time I would say that he is most normal," Veronica Watt, Adonis's mother said. "I feel like we're rewinding back ten years and he's Adonis and he's an athlete. He's most deserving and I feel like he is on a level playing field and all is well."
On the same week Adonis Watt made his varsity debut - he scored his first varsity touchdown, helping lead his team to a victory over Alhambra High School.
"I knew if I got the ball, I was going to make the most of it," Brophy Prep running back Adonis Watt said. "They kind of went a little crazy you know?"
His parents knew it was only a matter of time.
"When it comes down to (Adonis), sometimes I just break down," Marvin Watt, Adonis's father said.
Adonis's varsity status is on a week-to-week basis as the Broncos play the Hamilton Huskies on the road on October 4.