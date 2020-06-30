PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Mina Harigae is dialed in. Striping it. On her "A" game. "It's nothing flashy," she explains. "I just hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens."
While she waits for the LPGA Tour to return, the longtime Valley resident is playing in local Cactus Tour events, where she's won four of the five she entered. "I was just missing the competition, honestly," says Harigae. "I thought, 'why not, go ahead and play,' and that's when I started to play really well."
Harigae is playing so well lately, there hasn't been much competition. In her first tournament, she went -24 in three rounds to set a Cactus Tour record. She also won by nine shots. Later this summer, she went -23, won by 16, and shot a personal best 61 in the final round, before following that up a week later by posting -24 again and winning by 14. That's 30 shots better than the field her last two times out. "I'm definitely operating above average," says a smiling Harigae.
Sure, it's not the world's best out here, and the money prizes are small. Harigae earned $2,300 for one of her first place finishes. But even her LPGA friends are noticing how low her scores are.
"They just keep asking like what I'm doing or what's changed," says Harigae. "I just keep telling everybody the same answer. I had a lot of time to work on things - I've never had this much time to change things."
Harigae needed a change. After turning pro as a star teenager back in 2009, she's struggled much of the past decade. But at 30 years old, she's suddenly playing the best golf of her life. This, while her fiancee - whom she met at her home course, Superstition Mountain Golf Club - is now caddying for her.
"He knows my game the best. He knows how to handle me the best," laughs Harigae. "He's like a psychiatrist, counselor, caddy, chauffeur, somebody to lean on, just everything."
Harigae will play one more Cactus Tour event, next week, before the LPGA Tour starts back up at the end of July.