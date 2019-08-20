PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The college football season kicks off this weekend.
It will be a strange feeling for Urban Meyer to not have a team to prepare for a game.
Meyer was the keynote speaker at the Fiesta Bowl Luncheon at the Biltmore and was asked if he would consider a comeback.
"I don't think so," said Meyer. "I think I'm done and very appreciative of the last 30 years."
Meyer stepped down at Ohio State University following the 2018 season. He won three national championships, including the 2007 title at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale and a 3-1 in Fiesta Bowls at Utah, Florida, and OSU.
"I've been out to practice a few times. It is very strange. I've been kind of training my mind for this for the last six months. To say it's easy, it's not," said Meyer. "Back in '11 [2011], I knew I wasn't done. I kind of knew a month in I'd made a mistake. But this time feels different."
This time last year, Meyer was mired in a scandal at OSU. He got suspended the first three games of the season for his handling of an assistant coach's domestic violence charges.
"I'm human though, and I do worry about there being a negative narrative out there. I'm very comfortable with being the father, the husband, the coach that I've been for 30 something years. I care more [about] what the players would say and the administrators I worked with than fans," said Meyer.
Meyer will join Fox's college football coverage. The season kicks off this weekend.