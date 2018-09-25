Arizona State’s Pac-12 home opener will be against Oregon State this Saturday.
A Week in Review
Travelling to Seattle to open up the Pac-12 conference schedule against a Washington team that most prognosticators expect to be Pac-12 champs is a tall order. For a team that is still trying to find itself under a new coaching staff, the outcome of the game was not a big surprise; however, the Sun Devils still had a fighting chance at the end of the game and only lost by one score. Fans want wins, but the effort put out by the squad cannot be overlooked.
The uniforms also are not to be overlooked. The gold helmet/white jersey/white pant combination was clean, and it was good to finally see it on field for the first time since the 2011 rebrand. The inverse of the previous week’s combination looked like a relatively standard away combination. Traditional helmet color, traditional away jersey, and the slight variation in the pant color kept the classic identity of the Sun Devils at the forefront.
It was a sharp look, to be sure, but it didn’t quite stack up to the uniforms from previous weeks. Not because it wasn’t a solid combination, but it didn’t have the same pop. That being said, I do hope it is worn again in the future.
Gold/White/White Away Uniforms: B
The Week to Come
Uniform
ASU’s Pac-12 home opener against Oregon State couldn’t come at a better time after two straight tough road contests. The Sun Devils will do so in a uniform combination that has been worn before, but with a couple new twists since the last time it was worn. When the Devils take the field against the Beavers, they will be wearing a white helmet/black jersey/black pant combination. The last time they wore a similar combination, they routed their rivals.
The black jersey is heather black and features a sublimated Arizona state flag in representing the sunset and the star across the chest. The star and stripes are a darker, more pure black than the heather black base of the rest of the jersey, providing a striking contrast. The gold player numbers are outlined in maroon on both the front and back of the jersey, as are the TV numbers on the sleeves. The TV numbers on the sleeves take the place of the pitchfork stylized shoulder stripes. Different from the past three seasons, the numbers and accents are stitched on fabric rather than pressed on, shiny print.
The nameplate on the back of the jersey utilizes the gold Sun Devil Bold font and above the nameplate is a small, gold “ASU” outlined in maroon. On the front of the jersey near the left shoulder is a gold Adidas logo, near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac 12 shield, and at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman.
The pants are also heather black. They have a small gold pitchfork with maroon trim near the right hip and a gold adidas logo near the left hip. Replacing the large pitchfork on the left thigh, “Sun Devils” is in gold Sun Devil Bold running vertically along the side of the left thigh. There is paneling on the pants that features the same stark, bold black that matches the sublimated state flag on the chest of the jersey, providing further dimension to the uniform as a whole.
Helmet
The white helmet will feature standard sized black pitchfork decal with chrome gold trim. The decal’s chrome gold trim has a thin chrome maroon border around it as well. The facemask is black and the front bumpers will be both 2D and 3D with a black base and gold font that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.
The black decals on the back of the helmet include the Pac-12 shield, the outline of the state of Arizona with a small pitchfork over Tempe, and even the text in the Warning label. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded out by a black based decal with a small Sparky on either side of the helmet’s rear bumper.
Cleats
The Sun Devils will be wearing black based cleats. The two sets of cleats pictured below feature the adidas Adi-Zero cleats on the top row and adidas Freaks on the bottom. Adi-Zeros are lighter weight and will be worn by speed and position players. Beginning with the top row, the Adi-Zero on the left features a black sole with white accents, black laces and a prime-knit top. The center Adi-Zero features a black sole, black base and and laces, and white accents. The Adi-Zero on the right replicates that, but in a mid-top.
The adidas Freaks and Freak mid-tops, on the left, feature a black sole, black base, and black laces with white accents. The Freak prime-knit, second to right, has a black sole and base with gray and black prime knit, gray laces, and white accents. The Freak Torsion on the far right has a black sole, black base, black laces, and white accents.
Gloves
The Sun Devils will again wear white gloves, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. In both pictures, the gloves on the top are Adi-Zeros and they feature “Sun Devils” in maroon Sun Devil Bold font over a tonal white and gray Arizona state flag which can be seen when the two palms are placed together. The gloves on the bottom left are Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. Finally, for linemen, the gloves on the bottom right are adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.
Reaction
My first reaction to this week’s white/black/black combination is “black-based uniforms again?”
Absolutely black based uniforms again! This new generation of black uniforms is outstanding. The modification of throwing a white lid on top brings back the creativity that we’ve seen in years past, but still adheres to having maroon and gold accents included in the uniform.
The last time this combination was worn, it was a players’ choice in the 2013 Territorial Cup in which the Sun Devils routed the opposition. That was two uniform generations ago and there are some obvious, significant differences between the 2013 uniform and this year’s incarnation, most noticeably the heather black fabric pattern to be worn this Saturday. The player numbers had gold to white gradients in 2013 whereas this year’s player numbers are a solid gold. Another difference is in the helmet decal. The 2013 decal was a flat black base with gold trim while this year’s decals have the chrome accents.
I trust that this combination is going to look stellar on field; I’m just curious how it will stack up to the Blackout of just a couple weeks ago.
What Color Fans Should Wear: Gold
