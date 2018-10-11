With Arizona State football on a bye week, there is no new uniform to detail; however, the 2018 off-field and warm-up gear has some good looks with adidas really setting the team up nicely. Plus, a familiar name threw in some more adidas for the team as well.
Warm-ups/Hoodies
In last year’s bye-week edition of Uniformity, I outlined the travel/warm-up hoodies. There were to that were issued to the team: white and black. This year, a brand new set of Climalite hoodies have been provided to the team by adidas, and while black and white still remain, maroon has been added to the mix as well.
The white hoodie says Sun Devils in gold font down the left sleeve and a gold pitchfork with maroon trim near the top of the sleeve. There is also a black adidas logo near the right shoulder. On the back of the hoodie, the Sun Devil Equipment staff has personalized the hoodie for each individual player by placing their names and jersey numbers. The white jersey has maroon player names and maroon player numbers outlined with gold.
The black hoodie says Sun Devils in gold font down the left sleeve and a maroon pitchfork with gold trim near the top of the sleeve. The adidas logo near the right shoulder is white on the black hoodie. The player name on the back is gold and has gold player numbers outlined in maroon.
The maroon hoodie says Sun Devils in gold font down the left sleeve and a maroon pitchfork with gold trim near the top of the sleeve. Like the black hoodie, the adidas logo near the right shoulder is white on the maroon hoodie. The player name on the back is gold and has gold player numbers outlined in black.
All of these have been used by players as their travel clothing on game days as well as on-field during warm-ups.
Off-field Gear
Whether traveling, or just walking around campus from class to class, the Sun Devil players have also been given a number of options to wear while away from the gridiron.
Pictured below is a casual black t-shirt with a gold adidas logo at the base of the collar. The shirt reads “Fear the Fork” in Sun Devil Bold font with a textured gold print. The phrase is underlined with gold print as well and that underline is broken up by a maroon pitchfork with gold trim. Also pictured is a black polo that has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim over the left breast and a gold adidas logo over the right breast. An additional detail can be found on the short sleeves which are capped with gold.
The team has also been issued a pair of shorts and a pair of pants. The shorts have a gold pitchfork with maroon trim at the bottom of the right leg and a white adidas logo at the bottom of the left. The pants are a part of the Squad Bomber travel suit. They feature a maroon pitchfork with gold trim near the left hip, a gold adidas logo on the right shin, and a gold seam down the outside of the right pant leg beginning at the aforementioned adidas logo and continuing down to the bottom of the pant leg.
The Squad Bomber travel suit is completed with a heavy zip-up top. The black long-sleeve top has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim over the left breast, a small white stripe on the upper arm of the right sleeve, and a matching stripe on the left sleeve accompanied by a white adidas logo. The first of two items given to the team by Sun Devil great and NBA MVP James Harden is the gray sweatshirt hoodie pictured below. The hoodie features a gray pitchfork with stitched black trim over the right breast and Harden’s signature adidas logo in black over the left breast. Three small stripes are on each sleeve just below the elbow. Squad Bomber travel suits are heavier and warmer than the warm-up hoodies seen earlier in the article. Because of that, they are used for players wear when road games take the Sun Devils to colder environments.
Shoes
The Sun Devils have also been issued three pairs of off-field shoes pictured below. The shoes on the left are adidas Alphabounces. The shoe’s base color is maroon and has maroon laces accented with a gold tounge and heel along with a gold adidas logo near the bottom of the heel. The sole is black on the bottom and white on the side. In the center is a pair of adidas Ultra Boosts 4.0. These are pretty simple as they have a black base and black laces. The bottom of the sole is also black, though the side of the sole is white.
Harden Volume 2, the pair pictured on the far right, are the final shoes issued to the team. They offer a tri-color base with a combination of a maroon, gold, and black. The toe is gold with three black adidas stripes on the outer part of the shoes. The center of the show, the laces, and the bottom portion of the tongue are all maroon which wraps around and fades at the heel. The top of the tongue is black and has Harden’s logo and the heel of the shoe is also black. The sides of the sole are accented with white that does not quite run the length of the shoe and the bottom of the soles are gold.
I hope you’ve enjoyed looking at the extra swag that Sun Devil players get to enjoy from adidas in this bye week edition of Uniformity. Keep an eye out next week for the next uniform as Arizona State resumes the second half of the 2018 football season.
