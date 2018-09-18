The Sun Devils travel to Seattle to take on 10th ranked Washington.
A Week in Review
Trap game, let-down, overlooked, underestimated, poor execution, outcoached. All things that could be said about last weekend’s matchup against San Diego State, but regardless of the label placed on it, the final result was a tough loss. Following a failed 4th down attempt, the Sun Devils seemed unable to really regain their footing, especially offensively, until it was already too late in the 4th quarter, but even then, they still gave themselves a fighting chance before ultimately coming short.
Despite the ugliness of the game, the uniforms were beautiful. This new generation of uniforms continues to impress. The maroon and gold decals really popped off of the white helmet. Furthermore, the stitched on numbers continue to prove to be far superior to the shiny print numbers of the past few years.
Of the three jersey colors worn this season, the state flag across the chest seemed least apparent on the white, at least on TV. However, the “ASU” on the back of the jersey was most noticeable on the white jersey. Despite the fact that the flag wasn’t a show stealer, the lack of text across the chest is becoming more and more of a non-issue in my mind, as the uniform itself has great merit and collegiate feel with the big, bold numbers on the front of the jerseys.
This uniform combination gets a boost since it was the first time that it was worn and it was executes so well with the helmet decals. However, with two lighter elements on top, I usually prefer a darker on the bottom to anchor it. Still, the gold pants complemented the gold pitchfork decal masterfully.
White/White/Gold Away Uniforms: A-
The Week to Come
Uniform
Pac-12 play begins as the Sun Devils travel to Seattle to take on Washington and for the second consecutive week, they will wear a road uniform combination that has not seen the field for a long time. When ASU takes on the Huskies, they will be wearing a gold helmet/white jersey/white pant combination. As I said before, this combination hasn’t seen the field for awhile, since 2003, in fact, but it has been seen before a little more recently than that. It was one of the jersey combinations modeled during the rebranding ceremony in 2011, but has not yet been worn in a game since the rebranding until this weekend.
The white jersey features a sublimated Arizona state flag in representing the sunset and the star across the chest. The star and stripes of the flag are a tonal gray. The maroon player numbers are outlined in gold on both the front and back of the jersey, as are the TV numbers on the sleeves. The TV numbers on the sleeves take the place of the pitchfork stylized shoulder stripes. Different from the past three seasons, the numbers and accents are stitched on fabric rather than pressed on, shiny print.
The nameplate on the back of the jersey utilizes black Sun Devil Bold font and above the nameplate is a small, maroon “ASU” outlined in gold. On the front of the jersey near the left shoulder is a black adidas logo, near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac 12 shield, and at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman.
The white pants have a small gold pitchfork with black trim near the right hip and a black adidas logo near the left hip. Replacing the large pitchfork on the left thigh, “Sun Devils” is in maroon Sun Devil Bold running vertically along the side of the left thigh. There is paneling on the pants that features the darker tonal white, providing further dimension to the uniform as a whole, but also serves a purpose in providing greater range of motion.
Helmet
The gold helmet will feature standard sized maroon pitchfork decals with gold trim. The facemask is maroon and the front bumpers will be both 2D and 3D with a gold base and maroon font that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.
The maroon decals on the back of the helmet include the Pac 12 shield, the outline of the state of Arizona with a small pitchfork over Tempe, and even the text in the Warning label. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded out by small Sparky decals on either side of the helmet’s rear bumper.
Cleats
With white again being the primary base color for this away game, the Sun Devils will be wearing white based cleats. The two sets of cleats pictured below feature the adidas Adi-Zero cleats on the top row and adidas Freaks on the bottom. Adi-Zeroes are typically worn being speed position players (wide receivers and defensive backs), while the Freaks are typically worn by heavier players (linebackers and linemen).
Beginning with the top row, the Adi-Zero on the left features a maroon sole with maroon accents, gold laces and a prime-knit top. The center Adi-Zero features a gold sole, white base, and maroon tongue, laces, and accents towards the top of the shoe. The Adi-Zero on the right replicates that, but in a mid-top.
The adidas Freaks and Freak mid-tops on the left also feature a gold sole, white base, and maroon tongue, laces, and accents towards the top of the shoe. The Freak prime-knit, second to right, has a maroon sole and base with white accents, maroon laces, and a gold strap on the rear of the shoe. The Freak Torsion on the far right has a gold sole, white base, and maroon top and features both maroon and gold accents along with maroon laces.
Gloves
The Sun Devils will again wear white gloves, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. In both pictures, the gloves on the top are Adi-Zeros and they feature “Sun Devils” in maroon Sun Devil Bold font over a tonal white and gray Arizona state flag which can be seen when the two palms are placed together. The gloves on the bottom left are Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. Finally, for linemen, the gloves on the bottom right are adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.
Reaction
This gold/white/white combination is one that I have been waiting to see on the field since ASU first announced the rebrand. Year after year, I wait for it, and year after year, I’ve been left wonting. I’m not sure that I’ll be in love with in on the field, but I do know that it looks very clean in concept.
There is enough color in the player numbers on the jersey and even in the accents on the pants to not have the overall uniform feel like a blank slate. With the classic gold helmets with maroon decals and facemasks there to top off the combination, the identification of the team and satisfaction of the maroon and gold requirements are met with a clean, modern combination. Let’s hope the Sun Devils look good in these uniforms on the field both in style and in play as the open up the Pac 12 season.
What Color All and/or Traveling Fans Should Wear: Gold
