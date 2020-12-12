TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- University of Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired effective immediately, according to the Director of Athletics. The release went on to say defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads will take over as interim head coach.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the team's loss to ASU 70 to 7 in Friday night's Territorial Cup.

Sumlin finished his three-year tenure at UArizona with an overall record of 9-20, including a Pac-12 record of 6-17. Sumlin was the head coach at Texas A&M and the University of Houston before taking over the reigns as head coach at the University of Arizona.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke released the following statement:

When we hired Kevin three years ago, we had very high hopes for our football program. Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the results and upward trajectory in our program that we needed to, and I believe now is the time for a change in leadership. I thank Kevin for his service to the University of Arizona and wish him the very best in the future. Our attention now turns to finding the next head coach at the University of Arizona, while we continue to support our student-athletes, who have sacrificed so much since returning to campus this summer. We will cast a wide net to identify and recruit a coach who shares our vision, our values and our passion for winning.

The university will honor the terms of Sumlin's contract, including all buyout provisions, with funding from athletics generated revenue and sources.