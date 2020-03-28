PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While they will have to wait to compete until The Masters is rescheduled, a pair of talented Valley youngsters have qualified for the annual Drive, Chip, & Putt National Finals - an event held at Augusta National Golf Club the same week as golf's most famous tournament.
Nine-year-old Pierson Huyck, of Phoenix, and 13-year-old Ryan Sefrioui, of Scottsdale, advanced through three stages of qualifying, earning equal points for how accurately they drive, chip and putt the golf ball. Now, Pierson and Ryan are both one of only ten kids from around the country in each age group headed to Augusta, Georgia, for the finals.
"It's mind-blowing because I will able to see the pros Monday, see them play," says Ryan.
"That'll be cool because I wanted to see what it's like to be there," adds Pierson. "I could maybe hit with some of the pros and stuff like that."
Pierson's been playing golf since he was three years old, and says he likes to "shape shots."
Meanwhile, Ryan's had a club in his hand since he was only 1 1/2. He says he remembers "the gratitude I felt while playing golf and the enjoyment. I didn't have much thinking, but I had feelings."
Pierson and Ryan share a favorite golfer, Tiger Woods. The boys also share high expectations for their level of play at the 2020 Drive, Chip, & Putt National Finals.
"Just trying to get in the top two or three," says Pierson. "Or win." Ryan's a little more direct, saying, "Win. That's the only thing."