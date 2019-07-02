GLENDALE, AZ ( CBS 5 / 3 TV) - Thousands and thousands of fans packed State Farm Stadium Tuesday night for the Gold Cup semi-final game between Mexico and Haiti.
The game went into overtime, with a 1-0 win from Mexico in the end.
Many Mexico fans chanted through the stadium.
“I’m smiling right now, but you can’t tell I’m smiling!” said one fan in a wrestling mask.
Even though there was a much smaller group of Haiti fans, they chanted and cheered their team on with pride.
But it was the young athletes who soaked this experience in most.
Nine-year-old Yazmine Caceres watched the USA women’s team win their semi-final game earlier in the day Tuesday, and was inspired by this day in soccer history.
“What did you think when they won?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I was proud of women,” the young girl said. “It doesn’t matter what gender you are, you can do it anyways.”
And 13-year-old Sergio Rivera was looking up to the athletes playing just yards away, proud of his culture, as his role models stepped onto the field.
It was a moment he'll never forget.
“They’re inspiring a lot of people to follow their dreams, accomplish what they want to be, and be successful,” he said.
