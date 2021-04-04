(3TV/CBS 5) -- Former college baseball player Matt Miller lost his fingers and toes to frostbite during a mountain climbing accident. After a decade-long struggle with addiction, he now says his loss was a gift, and he's using it to help others.
He's running the 100-mile-long Leadville Race in August of 2021. For more information on Matt, and how you can donate check out klaritylifestylecompany.com
New episodes are released every Monday!
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts (soon)
AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations