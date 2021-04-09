TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tolleson baseball team is off to a fantastic start this season. Five games, five wins. The Wolverines took care of business tonight against La Joya Community, winning 17-0. For the Wolverines, though, performances like tonight's are nothing new.
"Sometimes, you don't expect to come out that hot," says Tolleson senior Eliseo Palomino. "But after seeing the guys and what we had last year and seeing the guys we brought up, I could see it."
What was harder to see and accept was the Tolleson Union High School District's decision to limit competition to just the six district high schools. While the move was made with high COVID numbers in mind, it meant no state tournament and no chance to see where this talented squad stacks up against the best of the rest in Arizona.
"Those things are out of our control, and the other option is we don't have a season," says Wolverines head coach Scott Richardson. "Our winter sports teams didn't get to play. Our fall sports teams didn't get to play. At this point, we're thankful to be out on the field."
Tolleson's off to an undefeated start thanks to a solid mixture of talented youngsters and experienced upperclassmen. But they're also playing to honor one of their own who is no longer with them.
Ash Friederich was an assistant coach on the baseball team who passed away last fall due to COVID-19. But he was so much more than a coach.
"He was probably like the best teacher," says Tolleson senior Tommy Urbina. "He was always on our side. He was for us."
"He was always happy. He was always there to bring you up," says Palomino. "If you ever needed something, he was there. If you ever need anything, he was someone who would be there for you."
So the Wolverines have done their best to be there for Ash, honoring him at their home opener last week and having his widow throw out the first pitch.
"I think there was a lot of healing that night when she came out," says Richardson. "And we were able to hug it out and try to move forward."
"When we lost him, it opened my eyes," says Palomino. "It gives you a reason to play, and now I feel like we're playing harder than we ever have for him."
"You know my guarantee for her when she goes 'keep us in your thoughts,' and I was like always...you'll always be in our thoughts and will never be forgotten," says Richardson.
The team is making sure of that, one win at a time.
"He is the reason why we want to go and win it all," says Urbina.
The Wolverines are next in action Monday at 3:45 pm in a rematch against La Joya Community.