scott Boras

Boras wouldn't give a time table on when baseball could return but did say that medical questions were being answered.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - He's been called the most hated man in baseball. Super agent Scott Boras has negotiated some of the biggest contracts in the game and is deeply invested in the talks between the players and owners about when Major League Baseball could resume.  

Scott Boras joined Arizona's Family to talk baseball on Thursday.

"Certainly the players I represent want to move now and get ready," said Boras, from his California home. "I'd like to see a longer spring training because players have been isolated."

Regarding the negotiations between the players and owners, Boras says player compensation has already been agreed upon.  

Whether that's a negotiating position remains to be seen. Former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones is now playing Japan. His tweet had many fans thinking the players were being asked to take another pay cut.

Boras gave a couple clues about what baseball could look like in Arizona in 2020. It doesn't sound like the plan to have the entire league start the season in Arizona will happen.

"The general proposition is that most players and most owners want the games to be conducted in their home ballparks. We're probably see something that mitigates travel," said Boras, who earlier this year proposed the World Series be played over Christmas. "One of the things we have adopted is we're going to play the regular season in October. That is in the agreement and having the playoffs in November. I think it's a very strong likelihood that we could have a neutral site World Series. As to whether it will be in Arizona or not, I can't address that."

Boras was Kyler Murray's agent prior to the Cardinals quarterback choosing to play football full time. So would Murray ever consider a Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders type scenario and try to play both professional sports?

 

