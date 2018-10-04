ayton vs bagley

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) boxes out Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, right, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Phoenix. 

 (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix (3TV/CBS 5) - Suns Rookie Deandre Ayton stopped media interviews, with a cake in hand, to wish Suns VP of Basketball Operations James Jones, a happy birthday on Thursday.

Ayton was hoping everyone would join in with him in singing to James, but he was left all by himself with veteran forward, Trevor Ariza telling the rookie, "that is your job."

The number one overall pick stalled with Jones' name and ended up calling him 'champ,' which is one of Jones' many nickname.

Jones turns 38 today.

 

