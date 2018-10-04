Phoenix (3TV/CBS 5) - Suns Rookie Deandre Ayton stopped media interviews, with a cake in hand, to wish Suns VP of Basketball Operations James Jones, a happy birthday on Thursday.
Ayton was hoping everyone would join in with him in singing to James, but he was left all by himself with veteran forward, Trevor Ariza telling the rookie, "that is your job."
The number one overall pick stalled with Jones' name and ended up calling him 'champ,' which is one of Jones' many nickname.
Jones turns 38 today.
The @Suns rookie @DeandreAyton sings 'Happy Birthday' to James 'Champ' Jones #azfamily pic.twitter.com/YPm2tf40OP— Joe Farris (@joedfarris) October 4, 2018
