It's been a while since Arizona State had a legitimate triple-headed backfield.

Eight years, to be exact.

In 2012, the trio of Marion Grice, Cameron Marshall, and D.J. Foster each logged more than 100 rushing attempts, and they all topped or came very close to 500 yards rushing (Grice 679, Marshall 578, Foster 493). Each back was a key component of the Sun Devil offense, and their diverse skillsets helped keep defenses off balance.

In the years since, the Sun Devils have either had a clear No. 1 back (Eno Benjamin) or gone with a tandem (such as Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage).

However, 2020 is shaping up to be a return to the by-committee ways.

Over the last two years, Benjamin logged more than 84% of the carries by Sun Devil running backs. With his departure, and the scheme installed by new offensive coordinator Zak Hill, the ASU ground game will have a decidedly different look in 2020.

Through the first week of fall camp, three backs have solidified their status: True freshmen DeaMonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata, and junior college transfer Rachaad White. All three have seen reps with the first-team offense, and each has made their mark.

"We feel really good about all three of those guys," said Hill. "They're getting equal reps and taking advantage of them. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, and we can use them in different ways. It's nice having different backs and different styles of runners back there."

All three backs will be used once the season begins on Nov. 7 against USC . The remaining questions ASU will look to answer about each of them over the next few weeks are How? and How much?

Right now, the staff isn't too worried about the style. The Sun Devils are going to run the ball, and they need guys to move the chains and make plays.

"I'm not concerned with, 'We gotta have this type of back,'" said Hill. "We just need a productive back."

The three players have impressed running backs coach Shaun Aguano with their competitiveness and their work ethic, and he's seen how they each push each other to be better on and off the field.

"All three of them are football savvy, and they're doing everything right," said Aguano.

Those strong starts and their complementary strengths give Hill and Aguano a wealth of options on game day. This battle, in Aguano's view, will come "down to the wire."

"In the next couple of weeks, we'll see who provides the best production and who will separate themselves to be the starter," Aguano said.

The Bruiser

DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum: 5'11", 230 pounds, true freshman

One of the prized four-star signees in the 2020 recruiting class, the Ohio native spurned a host of offers from top programs to come to Tempe. As an early enrollee, he participated in spring practices, and saw the majority of the first team reps.

What immediately stands out about Trayanum is his physique. The 230-pounder does not look like a true freshman, and that physicality is evident when the ball is in his hands.

"When he runs through the hole, and I’m standing back there, I’m going, ‘Woah, this is a big man running through there,’” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

Trayanum also has the quickness to break off big runs, and his frame seems to naturally fit the role of a traditional lead back.

"Chip is obviously a powerful guy." Hill said. "He is going to be one of those guys that’s really tough to break down and bring down. It’s going to be fun to see him in live situations and people actually having to tackle him because he’s got some physical nature to him that's going to be fun to watch."

The Scatback

Daniyel Ngata: 5'9", 185 pounds, true freshman

If Trayanum brings the thunder, Ngata is the lightning.

Hampered by a hamstring issue during spring, Ngata is now healthy and showing why he was a sought after four-star recruit in the 2020 class.

"Daniyel is a guy that is very good in space," said Hill. "He's elusive. He's still a very physical runner with balance, and he can make you miss. He's another kid that can catch the ball out of the backfield as well."

Aguano has described Ngata as a "quick scatback," but Edwards has also made a lofty comparison to his running style.

“Ngata is a little bit like Eno,” Edwards said. “He can make you miss, real good with the ball in his hand.”

He won't get an Eno-like workload, but Ngata's ability to make plays as a runner and a receiver should prove valuable.

The Slasher

Rachaad White: 6'2", 195 pounds, junior

Somewhere in between Trayanum's power and Ngata's explosiveness in White.

"He's that slasher back that's great out of the backfield," Aguano said. "He brings a little bit of experience from an older perspective. He's brought a good thing into the locker room."

After a productive prep career in Kansas City that didn't result in scholarship offers, White attended a Division II school before transferring to Mt. San Antonio College in California. Last season, he rushed for 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 25 receptions for 216 yards and a pair of scores.

He also has shown an ability to be an effective pass catcher.

"Rachaad is just so fast and slippery and uses his tempo a bit to slow a guy down then hit the gas," Hill said. "He's very elusive and has good vision and is tough to tackle. He's got good hands out of the backfield as well."

The Outlook

Power. Explosiveness. A little of each.

Someone has to make the start on Nov. 7. While it's a tough choice right now, it's a welcome problem for the staff to face.

“I think (choosing a starter) will be a headache coming into the game because they’re so competitive,” Aguano said with laugh.

While one of the three will make the start, it seems clear, as of now, that all of them will see significant and meaningful action. Aguano has repeatedly said that he would like to keep a consistent rotation in order to "keep tread on the tires" of his backs.

With three weeks left until the opener, Aguano sees the opponent and flow of the game as major factors in determining the touches.

"If I could equally get all of them reps, and they could be equally productive, that'd be the dream situation," said Aguano. "There will some situations, from a personnel standpoint, of how we attack an opposing defense where some will get more carries than the other. Seemingly, all three can get the job done."

Another factor in the battle is the abbreviated 2020 season of seven games. With every player's eligibility frozen for 2020, the trio can come back to play together for the next two seasons. It also gives them an extended audition to be the clear No. 1 back in 2021.

"They understand that the experience over the next six, seven games will help them going into the fall (of 2021). For them, it's like a bonus year for them to prove themselves," Aguano said. "Hopefully, within these six, seven games someone will separate themselves."

Ultimately, if all three can continue on the positive trajectories they are on, this three-headed backfield will be a problem for the rest of the Pac-12 in 2020 and, potentially, beyond.

"I see all three of those guys playing and being successful and doing well for us this year," Hill said.

