TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University men's golf will be well represented when the U.S. Open tees off on Thursday at Winged Foot in New York.
Alumni Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey are all paired together on Thursday and Friday.
Winged foot is looking 💰out there this week, can’t wait to get the tournament started tomorrow 😎#usopengolf #sundevils #wingedfootgolfclub #letsgo pic.twitter.com/mGVpkdOtvH— Chun An Yu (@kevingolfyu) September 17, 2020
Current ASU golfer Chan An Kevin Yu will tee it up with the pros, with Sun Devils Coach Matt Thurmond as his caddy. Yu and Thurmond joined Arizona's Family via FaceTime from New York prior to playing in the first round of the U.S. Open.
What an opportunity this week at the @usopengolf for our good friend, @KevinGolfYu! @SunDevilMGolf coach and Yu's caddie, @MattThurmond sent us these and we can't wait to see what's in store for this phenom. Good luck, fellas! pic.twitter.com/DaX0VvX0U8— Grayhawk Golf Club (@GrayhawkGolf) September 16, 2020
"Everywhere you go, people are like, 'Mann Sun Devils are everywhere," said Thurmond, who took over the program in 2016. "It's been a long six months for all of us. Kevin hasn't played and I haven't coached my team. It just feels great to be out there. Wherever great golf is played, the Sun Devils should be."
#SunDevil7 ... 7 Sun Devils greats competing in @usopengolf this weekend, including @kevingolfyu (with his caddie coach @MattThurmond )https://t.co/QkMSoaN3qe No school has more in the field. pic.twitter.com/GiCrbZLhwt— Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) September 14, 2020
This will be Kevin Yu's third time to play at the Open. He didn't shy away from the goal of trying to win it.
"I'm trying to win. I'm not just here to play golf. I'm trying to win the tournament," said Kevin Yu, a fifth-year senior from Thailand. "Everybody says it's tough. We think it's tough too. We think it's doable. I'm hitting ball well."
Other Sun Devils at the Open include Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Chan Kim and Matt Jones. There are numerous other Sun Devil alumni who work in the golf industry, as caddies or merchandise representatives.
The big three of Rahm, Mickelson, and Casey tee off at 10:30 Arizona time on Thursday.