We are less than a month away from ASU football kicking off their season, and on Tuesday the Sun Devils hosted their Media Day before they head up to camp Tontozona.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV-CBS5) - This Tuesday, the Arizona State Sun Devils hosted their annual media day that signified the start of camp before the season kicks off.

[WATCH: Media Day hosted by ASU Sun Devils in Tempe]

The big question remains. Who will be ASU's starting quarterback come this fall?

Arizona's Family went to find out.

The Devils begin practices on Wednesday night, and they are open to the public. The team leaves for Camp Tontozona on Monday.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.