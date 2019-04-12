PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Becca Longo's story has been told from coast to coast. The Basha High School alum made history two years ago becoming the first female ever to earn a college football scholarship.
#Basha kicker @BeccaLongo is the 1st female to ever earn an #NCAA college football scholarship. @timringTV takes it from here on #azfamily pic.twitter.com/3Rix0m1CUi— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 14, 2017
WATCH: Congrats to 18-year-old Becca Longo! She is the first female football player on scholarship at D-II level: https://t.co/jnpec6ID2R pic.twitter.com/rdjAQRmX2X— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2017
Becca Longo has no time for doubters. The @AdamsStateFB kicker is too busy vying for a starting spot. Full feature: https://t.co/mQvrEOYgu5 pic.twitter.com/uDsd7yQI5h— espnW (@espnW) August 17, 2017
Coach Sandy bringing @BeccaLongo into the post practice team huddle! pic.twitter.com/bQKCcEmhtU— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 12, 2017
After two years at Adams State, a Division 2 school in Colorado, Longo is back in the Valley still chasing her dream.
"Every time I kick, I think in my head, this is the first kick of my college career," said Longo, speaking with Arizona's Family while training at Mesa Community College. "I do have a bunch of interests. I just can't make up my mind. I'm just focusing on finishing up this semester of school and seeing where it takes me."
Longo red-shirted her first season at Adams State. She missed all the 2018 season after having ankle surgery.
"I tore some tendons in my ankle. My plant foot," said Longo, who says she was breaking in some new cleats at the time of injury. "I went to go plant in the ground and my foot kept going and it just kind of snapped.... I tried kicking again but I was not having it."
Surgery ✅Not smiling right now like I was in the first picture though thats for sure😂 pic.twitter.com/tH2Rvf8pKN— Beccs (@BeccaLongo) October 19, 2018
She had surgery in late October.
Becca had been recruited to Adams State by former Cardinals quarterback Timm Rosenbach. Rosenbach left the school for Montana in December 2018. The coaching change changed everything for Longo. She returned home to search for a new place to play.
"I was basically their sister. And I love them to death and I'm never going to forget them. They're my brothers," said Longo about her football teammates at Adams State. "They are the ones who lifted me up when I was down. I had all their support in me."
Longo splits time this spring between online class, being a photographer's assistant, and a side job at Dick's Sporting Goods. She's training at AZ Kicking & Training with Alex Zendejas.
This will be the year. @BeccaLongo @AZKicking pic.twitter.com/zQKGfAx3cY— AlexZendejasKicking&Training (@AZKicking) June 21, 2018
"She has the leg. She can kick field goals from 50 yards," said Zendejas, whose brothers kicked in the NFL and son kicked at Arizona. "She can open up the door for a lot of girls out there who want to kick. Because I think soccer is already out there for girls sports. When you have a strong leg ... I would like to see more girls take advantage of the kicking game, whether in high school, college or Pop Warner."
Despite never attempting a kick in a game, Longo's dream is alive and kicking.
"I just want to let people know that you can do whatever you want. As cliche as it sounds, nothing is impossible," said Longo. "I had a little girl the other day, her name is Kennedy, who lives up in Kentucky, do a wax museum of me ... my jersey and full pads, find it on my Instagram. I cried. That's the impact that I've always wanted to have on people That I can do it, it's insane"
Longo doesn't want to jinx anything by saying it publicly. She says has interest from a number of schools, including a Division I program. Her plan is to make a decision on where to play after spring practices finish.
Stay tuned for the next chapter of the Becca Longo story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.